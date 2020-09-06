DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Wright family who lives in Dayton is known as the "Christmas people" around town because they turn their home into a winter wonderland with more than a thousand twinkling lights every holiday season.
That same family is now struggling after an early morning fire gutted their home last Wednesday.
Patty Wright told ABC13 she was in the living room when she was awakened by the fire alarm. She ran out along with her dog and her son.
Authorities said the fire started in a bedroom. Many of the family's possessions were destroyed either by the flames or the smoke, including the trophy they received after they won ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" in 2017.
A GoFundMe page is set up for the family and had raised nearly $4,000 by Sunday morning.
Wright family home, known for Texas-sized Christmas lights, burns down
