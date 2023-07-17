ABC13's David Nuno reports on the Astros' day at the White House and their honor by Pres. Trump.

Houston Astros will visit White House and President Biden on Aug. 7 to celebrate World Series win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In baseball terms, the Houston Astros are light years away from a high-stakes East Coast road trip that kicks off Aug. 3 in The Bronx.

The video above is from the team's first White House visit after its first World Series win.

But the ballclub now knows what it plans to do with an off day scheduled between a four-game series with the Yankees and the start of a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 'Stros announced on Monday they have finalized the well-earned date to visit the White House and President Joe Biden to celebrate their 2022 World Series championship.

Manager Dusty Baker Jr. and stars like Jose Altuve will stand with the Commander-in-Chief on Monday, Aug. 7.

This will be the second time the Astros visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The 'Stros were guests in March 2018 following their 2017 World Series title.

