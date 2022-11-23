Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are more than trophies and legacies on the line when big league baseball players fight for the World Series championship. There is, of course, the big, fat winner's purse at the end.

The Houston Astros' 2022 World Series championship run has earned the team a record players' pool of $107.5 million, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Tuesday.

Relive the joy and excitement of the Astros' 2022 World Series championship parade celebration in the video above.

Each player's share of the pool amounts to $516,347, which is also the highest paid per player in MLB history. The previous record for a postseason share also involved the Astros when the club issued each share of the 2017 World Series-winning team $438,901 each.

Feinsand's report states that the players voted to issue 59 full shares and 14.14 partial shares, plus $940,000 in cash awards. Those shares are typically given to any and all players who competed for any part of the Astros' season, regardless of whether they're with the team at the end.

So that means the likes of Jose Siri, a former Astro who was traded to Tampa Bay mid-season, and minor-league call-ups, like J.J. Matijevic, David Hensley, and Hunter Brown, would be eligible for a half-million dollar check.

Where does the money come from?

Major League Baseball states the players' pool is formed from 50 percent of the gate receipts from the Wild Card games; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first three games of the Division Series; 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the League Championship Series; and 60 percent of the gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series.

Players from each team vote on how many full or partial shares to award to other club personnel.

The World Series champs aren't the only ones to issue payouts. The series runner-up, as well as those who played and were defeated in the previous rounds, get a descending percentage of the pool depending on when they were eliminated.

The 2022 players' pool went up 19% from last year's $90.5 million. Part of the reason for the increase came as a result of the new Wild Card Series, which was agreed to in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement earlier this year.

