Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jeremy Peña's next shiny set of hardware may not be trophies, but it'll make his grin look like them.

For those not familiar with the strange but true culture of Houston, the city's prominent rappers and athletes go to one man to get custom, jewelry-encrusted "grillz" made to wear over their teeth.

The video above is from a Nov. 14, 2017, story on Lance McCullers Jr.'s own set of grillz.

Johnny Dang is that man, and on Tuesday, he welcomed the Astros' World Series MVP to his Richmond Avenue store to start his fitting.

"He did his part imma do mine," Dang captioned with a couple of photos.

Dang and Peña posed in a batting stance for one picture, and Peña is seen wearing the mouthpiece that molds his teeth.

For those in the know who went to Monday's championship parade, Dang and his most famous client Paul Wall, who's also Dang's business partner, were both participants of the event. They rode atop a double-decker city tour bus with members of the team.

This isn't the first time Dang and company fitted the Astros. Peña's teammate Lance McCullers Jr. picked up a set of his own back in 2017 that says "World Champs" on it.

Consider JP3 an official Houstonian!

SEE MORE: Paul Wall and Johnny Dang showcase the Astros 'World Series Grillz'

SEE ALSO: Astros parade littered with marriage proposals for World Series MVP Jeremy Peña