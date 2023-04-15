All-American gymnast from Houston to compete for NCAA title live Saturday on ABC13

Victoria Nguyen recently reached All-American status after scoring a collegiate best in an event she said she was not a fan of.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coming off the unprecedented success of ESPN and ABC's coverage of the NCAA Women's Final Four, elite female student-athletes will once again be showcased as the NCAA Women's Gymnastics championship will air on ABC13 on Saturday.

Among those vying for the national title is a Houstonian, Victoria Nguyen, who competes for the University of Florida.

"This is just such a huge step for us," Nguyen admitted Friday during a Zoom interview with ABC13. "I think it's amazing that we're starting to get the recognition we all deserve."

On Thursday, Victoria earned All-American status after her collegiate-best score on the vault. And get this: she's not even a fan of that event!

"I've actually always really disliked vault," Victoria admitted. "It wasn't my favorite event by any means. That was actually my first time ever competing in the one-and-a-half this whole season - or my entire life. After I landed, I just felt so much pride for my team."

Nguyen was raised in Houston and began her gymnastics career in the city at 8-years-old. Her family still resides in the area.

"The journey has never been easy, but that's the joy in it all," Nguyen revealed. "That's how sports are. It's not what happens but how you react to it. And I've learned to just take everything with so much grace."

Saturday's team final, beginning at 3 p.m. on ABC13, will feature Florida, LSU, Utah, and reigning national champion Oklahoma.

