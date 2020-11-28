Woman's body found in trunk of car following chase in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in the trunk of a car following a brief chase that ended Saturday morning in downtown Beaumont.

A DPS trooper noticed a white Honda speeding eastbound on I-10 in Chambers County around 7:45 a.m. That's when the trooper pulled him over near FM 365, but the driver, a Fresno man, immediately sped off, sparking the chase.


It ended when the 35-year-old man crashed near a church resale shop parking lot, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard.

While troopers were searching the car, they found the body of an African American woman in the trunk. The man is in police custody.

The woman was not yet identified but Justice of the Peace Benjamin Collins ordered an autopsy.

Lt. Havard said the driver was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene remains under investigation.
