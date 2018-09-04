Police discover body of woman along railroad tracks in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Questions linger after a woman's body was found Tuesday night along Highway 59.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found next to some railroad tracks in northeast Houston.

Homicide detectives were called to Highway 59 at Bennington on Tuesday night, but there are still very few details.

Police say they won't know the woman's cause of death until an autopsy is performed.

We do not know the woman's identity or how her body was initially found.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD says MS-13 gang members may be tied to more deaths
20,000 documented gang members call Houston home
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Mississippi braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Google search leads thieves to steal $2,850 from Houston woman
Parents arrested over teen's death during fasting
Man allegedly caught pleasuring himself near Friendswood school
Gordon aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall
Show More
Armed suspects on the run after robbing man on his driveway
Mother desperate to find doctor to diagnose her daughter
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
FLOODED AGAIN: Galveston library floods for 3rd time
Police ask people donate Nike shoes instead of burning
More News