Police release video of SUV believed to be involved in Sugar Land assault

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect they believe violently attacked a woman outside her home. Sugar Land police are expected to provide an update on the investigation Thursday morning.The altercation happened on Nov. 5 around 7 p.m. on Wilmington Court.According to authorities, the woman said she was taking out the trash at her Sugar Land home when a man approached her.While in the street, the woman said a man walked up to her and hit her on the head, causing her to fall to the ground.Moments later, she said he began kicking and hitting her before she was able to run inside her home.Police believe he intended to cause severe injuries to the woman. She said the man made no demands, and said nothing during the attack.She believes the suspect left the scene in a SUV driven by another man. Surveillance video shows that the truck had been outside the woman's house for at least an hour before the assault took place.The woman was transported to the hospital with serious head injuries.The Sugar Land Police Department said the attack does not appear to be random and is expected to release the surveillance video soon.