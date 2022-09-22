Houston widow found not guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him 89 times 4 years ago

Janet Alexander set her east Houston home on fire as police were serving a warrant for her arrest on April 19, 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gruesome Houston murder four years ago, matched by the strange but dangerous circumstances police faced while arresting the victim's wife, has concluded with an acquittal.

Jurors returned a not guilty verdict for Janet Alexander, who was arrested nearly a year after her husband was found stabbed to death 89 times on April 27, 2018.

She was on trial for her husband Lionel Alexander's murder.

Outside of the bloody nature of the killing, police had to contend with Janet Alexander attempting to take her own life by setting herself and her east Houston home on fire as officers executed a warrant on April 19, 2019.

First responders managed to pull her out to safety.

In the immediate aftermath of the killing, police said Janet claimed she was defending herself during a dispute.

