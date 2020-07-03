Woman suing Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, claims excessive force during arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is suing after she says she was left with bruises and black eyes during an arrest by a Harris County Deputy.Video shows Leandra Brandon's arrest in April, at a gas station in northwest Harris County.According to the lawsuit, the officer, Valen Broadhead, suspected Brandon was drunk, dragged her from her vehicle, and tased her."Before I knew it, I remember her telling me to get out of the car, and I'm like, after being tased like four times, you're a little bit out of it," Brandon recalled.Photos of her injuries show an intense black eye. She says she needed surgery on a broken wrist and a fractured eye socket."It was horrible. I cant even describe it," Brandon said. "I can't even believe it happened. It's just, I wouldn't want it to happen to anyone else."Brandon is suing the city, county, sheriff's office and the deputy, saying excessive force was used. She wants $1 million dollars in damages and $10 million in punitive damages.ABC13 reached out to the sheriff's Office, they say they can't comment on pending litigation, but that the deputy is still employed and on patrol.The district attorney's office says Brandon's initial attempted evading charge was dropped, stating it was an incorrect charge.Brandon's attorney expects a new charge, but is unsure what it will be.