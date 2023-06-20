Houston police went to the home to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, they found the woman with multiple stab wounds to the face.

Woman found dead inside Kashmere Gardens home was stabbed in the face, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman found dead inside a home in northeast Houston was stabbed multiple times in the face, according to police.

Houston police responded to the home on Russell Street near Cavalcade Street in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood after they were called for a welfare check just after 9 a.m. Monday.

Officers made the gruesome discovery inside the home. Investigators said the woman had multiple stab wounds to the face, but no further details were provided.

ABC13 is working to learn if there is any information on a possible suspect.