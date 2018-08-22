Woman shot while sleeping in upstairs bedroom in northwest Harris County home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was shot while she was asleep inside a home on Grand Haven Drive in northwest Harris County. That's off West Mount Houston and North Houston Rosslyn.

Several shots were fired into the home around 4:30 a.m. At least one bullet flew through a window and hit a woman asleep in an upstairs bedroom.

She's at the hospital now and expected to survive.

Deputies aren't sure if the house was targeted or not.

She was the only person shot.

There were two other adults and five children inside the home at the time.

According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, deputies are looking for a black SUV.
