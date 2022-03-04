woman shot

Police fear woman could be paralyzed after she was shot while driving in W. Houston

By
Woman told police she was randomly shot while driving in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a woman who was shot while driving on Houston's westside overnight may now be paralyzed.

The shooting happened on Grey Falls Drive at Overbrook Lane around 10:30 p.m., according to Houston police.

Now, investigators are looking into exactly what led up to the shooting, and searching for the gunman.

The victim told police that she was driving when a man standing on the side of the road randomly started shooting into her car.

She was struck and ended up crashing, HPD said.

The victim told police she doesn't know the man who shot her, and she believes it was random.

Thankfully, she is expected to survive, but she is potentially facing a very serious injury.

Police said the woman was shot in the back and couldn't feel her legs. They're concerned that she may be paralyzed.

Investigators said they recovered some evidence at the scene.

"The one thing about that area out there is there is a lot of discharging firearms. So, there's a lot of old pistol casings laying all over the place," Lt. R. Willkens said. "But, officers on the scene believe they did find the actual pistol casings that were used in this shooting. So, hopefully they can find something through that as well."

The suspect fled after the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD Major Assaults.
