Woman shot to death, 3 deputies wounded in nightclub parking lot shooting

It happened around 2:20 a.m. outside the Set Nightclub in the 2900 block of Travis Street.
Deputies working extra jobs at the club responded a fight in the parking lot when a man opened fire, according to Houston Police executive assistant chief Troy Finner.
Two of the deputies were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, while one was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. All three were expected to survive.
"I don't know what led him to shoot into a crowd where police officers and other citizens were, but we'll find out," Finner said.
One of the deputies, a female, was shot in the abdomen and was taken into surgery. She was conscious and talking, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Another deputy, a male, was shot in the foot, and the third was shot in the hand and a lower extremity, Gonzalez said.
The woman who died was in her 40s and was described as an innocent victim by police.
The shooter, described as a man in his 20s, later turned up at a Sugar Land hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound and was taken into custody, police said.
"I've been happy to be able to talk to all families of the deputies involved," Gonzalez said. "Two of them, I've talked to directly, and and they're in fairly good spirits. Their families are relieved, scared obviously but relieved. The other one is undergoing some surgery, but the family felt comfortable that she was in good spirits."
The violence happened less than 24 hours after an off-duty Harris County deputy died in a motorcycle crash in Pearland.
