Woman shot multiple times by ex-boyfriend in NW Harris County

An woman's ex-boyfriend is on the run after deputies say he shot her overnight in northwest Harris County.

It happened around 2:17 a.m. at 11800 Grant near Jones Road.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it started with an argument inside an apartment and ended outside on the balcony, where the woman was shot multiple times.

The woman had surgery. She's expected to survive.

The sheriff's office said the ex-boyfriend took off in a white Jeep. They have no other information at this time.



It's another instance of domestic violence within just a few days in the Houston area.

On Friday, a manager at a Taco Bell in the Fifth Ward was shot by her ex-boyfriend after an alleged altercation, police say.

