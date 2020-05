.@HCSO_D4Patrol deputies responded to the 11200 block of Kirwin Lane where a male was shot and killed. Homicide investigators are en route to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BesSHLwrpl — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 19, 2020

JERSEY ACRES, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman told deputies she shot her boyfriend to death while defending herself Tuesday evening .Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 11200 block of Kirwin Lane around 6:30 p.m.The woman allegedly told deputies that her boyfriend was threatening to kill her, so she shot him.