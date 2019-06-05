'Emily Doe,' woman sexually assaulted by former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, is writing memoir

NEW YORK -- The woman who was sexually assaulted by former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner and confronted him in court before his sentencing is writing a memoir.

TIMELINE: Victim writes letter in ex-Stanford swimmer sexual assault case

Viking Books announced Wednesday that it would publish the book, currently untitled, by the woman known publicly as Emily Doe. The publisher declined comment on whether she will use her real name. Her memoir is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Millions were enraged when Turner , an ex-Stanford University student, was sentenced to just six months in jail in 2016 after being convicted of felony sexual assault. The judge became the first recalled in California since 1932.

RELATED: Judge Aaron Persky recalled over Brock Turner sentencing

Doe read her impact statement in court, telling Turner he had taken away her self-worth and voice, "until today." Her statement, more than 7,000 words, was widely read after it was released to the public.

Take a look at full coverage of the Brock Turner sexual assault case.

TIMELINE: How case against Brock Turner ignited debate on sexual assault
EMBED More News Videos

It's been more than a year since former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after a campus party.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkstanford universitybookssexually assaultbrock turneru.s. & worldsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News