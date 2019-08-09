Woman saved 12-year-old boy whose 3 siblings drowned while swimming at Sylvan Beach in La Porte

By and
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a third child was recovered late Thursday night in the search for three missing siblings who were overcome by waves while swimming at Sylvan Beach in La Porte.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the third child is believed to be a 7-year-old boy. Two of his other siblings, a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, also died.

A deputy saw the girl and tried to help, but couldn't save her.



"He was one of the first ones out here as well and was able to dive in the water and help pull out the young female. He's a father as well. We're all devastated. Wish we could do more," Gonzalez said.

A fourth sibling, a 12-year-old boy, survived. Authorities say a woman who happened to see the children go under went into the water and saved the boy. The woman is also in the hospital.

"No words. Please keep the children and their family in your prayers," the sheriff said.



Gonzalez said authorities responded Thursday to reports of four juveniles who possibly went beyond a water safety buoy at the 600 block of Bayshore Drive. However, that information is still preliminary, and deputies are also looking into whether a large boat went by, creating rough waters.

The children's parents were in the area, according to deputies.



Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la portedrowningwater rescueswimmingwater search
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooter on the run after killing 2 people on I-10
Texans comeback effort falls short in 28-26 loss to Packers
THE 60: Google Flights will refund if fares drop - if you do this
Flight attendant fired after appearing drunk on flight
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Show More
Texas' last known Pearl Harbor survivor dead at 96
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Free movie under the moon and workout class this weekend
Ambulance delayed to emergency after train blocks intersection
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field in 2020
More TOP STORIES News