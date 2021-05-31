woman injured

Woman's hand partially amputated after dog mauling in Katy

A woman's hand had to be partially amputated following a dog bite in Katy on Monday, authorities said.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department shared images of the scene in the 20900 block of Westgreen Springs as they responded to the call. The department said the woman was treated by EMS and had to be taken to a hospital via LifeFlight. She is said to be in critical condition.



According to the department, the woman was mauled by a dog and suffered multiple bites. They said the most severe one was on her hand, which had to be partially amputated following the attack.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation on the attack.
