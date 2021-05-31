Woman's hand partially amputated after dog mauling in Katy

Crews respond to a dog bite/ mauling in the 20900 block of Westgreen Springs Dr. Monday in Katy.



An adult woman was treated by @cyfairfd EMS and transported by Life Flight in critical condition.@HCSOTexas is investigating.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ @cyfairfd #hounews pic.twitter.com/FwKppBrgmT — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) May 31, 2021

A woman's hand had to be partially amputated following a dog bite in Katy on Monday, authorities said.The Cy-Fair Fire Department shared images of the scene in the 20900 block of Westgreen Springs as they responded to the call. The department said the woman was treated by EMS and had to be taken to a hospital via LifeFlight. She is said to be in critical condition.According to the department, the woman was mauled by a dog and suffered multiple bites. They said the most severe one was on her hand, which had to be partially amputated following the attack.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation on the attack.