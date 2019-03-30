Woman killed when fire erupts inside East End home

Houston firefighters at work: We offer condolences to the family and friends of victim of fatal apartment fire @ York and Harrisburg. FFs from Stations 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, 25, and 42 fought the fire which was above an auto repair shop. They also rescued FF who fell through a floor. pic.twitter.com/fPkggKQBq5 — Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) March 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters say the body of a woman was found after a fire erupted in Houston's East End.The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. Friday on York Street near Harrisburg.Authorities told ABC13 Eyewitness News that a friend found the woman's apartment on fire after going to check on her.Houston police said the female victim was found once the fire was put out. The fire was so intense, one firefighter had to be rescued after falling two floors.We do not know the name of the victim or what started the fire. Investigators say they're still trying to locate the victim's husband for questioning.