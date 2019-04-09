Woman killed in fire at abandoned Texas City home

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a woman has died after a fire erupted inside an abandoned house in Texas City.The fire broke out at a home on the corner of 26th Street and 4th Avenue North before 8:30 a.m. Monday.When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.Firefighters had to force their way in after finding out someone was inside, but it was too late.Investigators said the house had no electricity or other utilities, and it appeared the woman had been squatting at the home.There were propane tanks found inside, apparently used for cooking by those living at the home.Texas City Fire Chief David Zacherl said the home had no sheetrock and the walls were down to the studs, allowing the fire to spread quickly.The cause of the fire is under investigation.