Onalaska couple killed when large tornado rips through home

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is saddened to announce the deaths of employees Taylor Holbert and Brooke Ivey as a result of the Polk County tornado.



Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this tornado. pic.twitter.com/lJNyrYsBIt — TDCJ (@TDCJ) April 23, 2020

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple died in their home Wednesday evening when an EF-3 tornado ripped through their town.The parents of 26-year-old Brooke Ivey said their daughter and her boyfriend, Taylor Holbert, were among the three people killed in Polk County."She just had her birthday," Ivey's mother said. "We lost both of them today."According to social media posts from Ivey's friends, the couple worked for a prison in Onalaska."We would like people to know who she was, and that we loved her very much," Ivey's parents said.Ivey also had a Yorkshire terrier. Her family believes it may have died in the storm.