Woman dies after going back to save sleeping boyfriend from north Harris Co. home fire, HCFMO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a house fire in north Harris County after going back inside to try to wake up her boyfriend, according to investigators.

The Harris County Fire Marshall's Office responded to the fire Sunday evening in the 11400 block of Milners Point Drive after multiple calls from residents in the area who said they saw a house in flames.

When firefighters arrived, they were unable to make entry because of unsafe conditions from the heavy smoke.

The woman escaped the burning house, but when firefighters were able to go inside, Chief Wesley Cole said they found her and her boyfriend dead in the living room. Authorities have not yet released the victims' identities.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the neighboring home.

Cole said the fire started in the garage but did not have any indication of how it started.
