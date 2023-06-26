WATCH LIVE

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies find body inside home in Spring-area neighborhood

Monday, June 26, 2023 11:04PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are in the early stage of a homicide investigation unfolding in a north Harris County neighborhood where they said a female was found dead.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it was called at about 3:06 p.m. Monday to the 20400 block of Long Cypress Drive, where the nearest major intersection is Spring Cypress Road and Ella Boulevard near Spring.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies were first on scene regarding the death. One person was detained.

HCSO's homicide investigators were called to look into what happened. No other details were disclosed.

