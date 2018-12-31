Residents of Ludren Park Apartments tell us they heard several gunshots early this morning. Houston police say the body of a woman was found outside the front door of a lower level unit.https://t.co/zdqombVp2e pic.twitter.com/YLeTczLhN3 — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 31, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4994964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman who appears to have been shot in the head was found dead at an apartment complex, police say.

A woman who appears to have been shot in the head was found dead at an apartment complex Monday morning in southwest Houston, police say.This happened around 6 a.m. at the Ludren Park Apartments on 12101 Fondren.Police say the woman may have struggled with her attacker in the courtyard of the complex before she was shot near the front door of a lower level unit.The woman apparently did not live at the complex. Her body was found when a resident opened their front door to go to work. Several shell casings were nearby."It appears she may have been trying to go to an apartment, but in talking to that resident, she advises she does not recognize her, she doesn't live in that apartment, so we are unsure what was taking place," said HPD Sergeant Brian Evans.Officials tell ABC13 the woman appears to be in her late 20s.Several neighbors reported hearing gunshots."I hit the floor because it sounded like they were actually shooting in my apartment," Tiffany Johnson said.Johnson says that when she got the courage to look outside, she discovered police officers and crime scene tape."I've never seen anything violent a day in my life. I heard about it and (saw) it on the news and stuff like that, had people pass away in my family, but never this close to home has it hit me," Johnson said.No suspects are in custody at this time.Police say they are waiting on the medical examiner to identify the woman.No surveillance cameras are in the complex, but police are hoping witnesses will come forward.