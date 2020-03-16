Woman in her 30s shot in critical condition, 3-year-old ran to get help

@HCSOTexas units are at a shooting scene at the 14000 block of Wilo Drive. A female in her 30s was shot by a male driving by in a white 4-door car. The female was in her front yard. Neighbors rendered aid and the female was transported in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/8Ikm2vJ8vd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 16, 2020

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 14000 block of Wilo Drive in north Harris County.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the woman, said to be in her 30s, was shot in the stomach while she stood in her front yard by a man driving a white 4-door car.The woman's 3-year-old toddler ran to a nearby relative to tell them their mother had been shot.After the shooting, neighbors rendered aid to the woman until medics arrived.She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.HCSO believes the suspect shot at her multiple times before he fled the scene and has not been located.