Woman refused to leave game room because she thought bounty hunters were outside: Deputies

The armed woman refused to come out of the business in north Harris County because she thought bounty hunters were outside, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who had six open warrants is now in custody after a brief standoff with a Harris County Sheriff's Office SWAT unit at a game room in north Harris County.

The standoff took place at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at a game room in the 7300 block of Breen Road near North Houston Rosslyn.

Deputies say the woman had a gun and refused to come out of the business because she thought bounty hunters were outside.

Deputies eventually took her into custody. No shots were fired and no one was hurt, authorities said.

No charges have been filed.