Woman helpless inside burning car gets miracle rescue from brothers in SW Houston

ABC13's Mayra Moreno speaks with a rescuer and the woman she saved after a car fire in SW Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They say God works in mysterious ways, and 72-year-old Gloria Cage truly believes he sent angels her way.

"I began to pray," said Cage.

On Wednesday night, after hitting a major pothole, Cage said her car shut down.

"I hear the click of the door locking me in there," she said.

In an instant, her car was up in flames and she was trapped on the side of the road. Dozens of cars zoomed by, but no one saw her until Marcus Dillard drove by.

"I was beating on the window crying," she said.

"You could say God was telling me to turn around," said Marcus Dillard. "I had took a firefighter class before (and) I just knew when you bust a window, you have to turn your head so glass won't get in your eyes."

He used a car jack and he broke both windows, and with the help of his younger brother, they dragged her out to safety.

It was a true miracle and now it's a lasting relationship from here on out.

"She could have lost her life in that car if I didn't turn around," said Dillard.

