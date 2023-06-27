The 62-year-old woman was held captive, but she wasn't alone in the home. Deputies say four dogs, one of which was badly decomposed, and four tortoises were also found in the home.

Woman escapes Tomball home after being held captive by ex, Pct. 1 says

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after authorities said he held his estranged girlfriend captive in her home on Friday in Tomball.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 shared images from the home on Glen Willow Drive.

They say the 62-year-old woman escaped from the home on Friday and ran to a neighbor's house for help.

She was badly hurt and taken to the hospital.

Deputies say the 42-year-old suspect then barricaded himself inside, before being flushed out with tear gas.

Three dogs and four tortoises were also found inside the home and taken to the Houston SPCA for heat and other related health concerns. A badly decomposing dog had been found by animal cruelty investigators in a back closet.

