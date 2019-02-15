Update on woman trapped in a vent pic.twitter.com/5CTzGTWBno — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 15, 2019

Houston fire crews got an unusual call Friday morning after finding a woman who was stuck in an air vent of a home.Firefighters arrived to the scene just before 4:30 a.m. at the 2300 block of Parker Road and Aldine Westfield Road after a homeless man told them he heard a woman crying.Firefighters had to go inside the house and cut a hole in a vent to pull her out. It took about 20 minutes to rescue the woman.Firefighters told ABC13 that the woman doesn't remember getting in the vent.The home was vacant.The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The property owner has been contacted about the incident.There's no word on if charges will be filed yet.