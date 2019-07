Westside Officers are at 11000 Katy Freeway e/b service road on a Homicide scene. Adult female deceased at the scene.202 pic.twitter.com/GpcVAppOcj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in west Houston early Tuesday morning.Authorities say her death didn't appear to be natural.Her body was found around 3:30 a.m. in a parking lot of a food mart.Police are looking for witnesses and checking video surveillance on the Katy Freeway service road near Wycliffe.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.