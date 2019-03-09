Woman shot to death inside New Caney mobile home, man arrested

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Caney Saturday morning.The incident was reported behind a church along Highway 59 at Payne Road.The deputies were dispatched to the residence twice Friday night, and eventually found the woman's body.Authorities arrested a 55-year-old man, who was inside the residence at the time.It's not clear what led up to the shooting.