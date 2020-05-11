Society

Woman seen driving over headstones at National Cemetery on Mother's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New alarming video shows a woman driving over headstones at a cemetery as families were honoring their loved ones on Mother's Day.

It happened at the Houston National Cemetery in northwest Harris County on Sunday.

Video obtained by ABC13 shows the driver of a red SUV plowing over the headstones.

"This is so disrespectful," is heard being said by a witness.

According to the witness, several people attempted to stop her but "she just kept going."

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said there are no reports on the incident.
