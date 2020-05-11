Woman seen driving over headstones at National Cemetery on Mother's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New alarming video shows a woman driving over headstones at a cemetery as families were honoring their loved ones on Mother's Day.It happened at the Houston National Cemetery in northwest Harris County on Sunday.Video obtained by ABC13 shows the driver of a red SUV plowing over the headstones."This is so disrespectful," is heard being said by a witness.According to the witness, several people attempted to stop her but "she just kept going."The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said there are no reports on the incident.