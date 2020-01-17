Woman dies after being found shot behind burned out building on Cullen Blvd.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a homicide suspect after a woman was found shot and later died.

It happened behind a vacant building in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday.



Officers say a caller said a woman had been shot behind the building. They later found her shot behind a car.

Detectives are hoping to speak with the caller as part of their investigation.

The woman was rushed the hospital shortly after officers arrived. She was later pronounced dead.

Police are currently looking for surveillance video in the area and speaking with witnesses.

