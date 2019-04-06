Man working out inside the gym nearly died after woman slams into building

CULVER CITY, California (KTRK) -- A California gym security camera captured an intense video showing an SUV crashing through the window of a gym while people were working out.

Member Samuel Kiwasz said he was up on a treadmill warming up for a group training class when several seconds later, a red SUV charged through the front glass of the building.

"It's a miracle that I'm alive," said Kiwasz. "All of a sudden there was this loud crash and the glass came flying and I got hit...and I got shoved back and I went flying and rolled to the side so I wouldn't get crushed."

The driver of the SUV got out to check on Kiwasz but then attempted to get back in her vehicle.

She later told police her brake pedal failed.
