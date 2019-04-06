CULVER CITY, California (KTRK) -- A California gym security camera captured an intense video showing an SUV crashing through the window of a gym while people were working out.
Member Samuel Kiwasz said he was up on a treadmill warming up for a group training class when several seconds later, a red SUV charged through the front glass of the building.
"It's a miracle that I'm alive," said Kiwasz. "All of a sudden there was this loud crash and the glass came flying and I got hit...and I got shoved back and I went flying and rolled to the side so I wouldn't get crushed."
The driver of the SUV got out to check on Kiwasz but then attempted to get back in her vehicle.
She later told police her brake pedal failed.
Man working out inside the gym nearly died after woman slams into building
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News