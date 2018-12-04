Woman charged with Facebook stalking.

Houston woman accused of creating fake Facebook pages to stalk victim

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County sheriff's investigators have charged a 39-year-old woman with using fake Facebook accounts to stalk a woman.

Investigators with the High Tech Crime Unit say Bobbie Thompson set up several Facebook pages using the victim's personal pictures and information.

Thompson sent the victim repeated harassing messages, some of which included screenshots of searches for the victim's address, according to court records.

Thompson was charged with stalking and was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.
