Woman charged in killing of beloved football coach

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 32-year-old woman is facing charges after prosecutors said she confessed to the 2016 murder of a beloved Clear Lake football coach.Laquinta Renee Johnson faced a judge Thursday, accused of shooting Kevin Roman to death in his home sometime around Sept. 10, 2016.Prosecutors say Johnson, who was in a dating relationship with Roman before his death, shot him in the head, neck, chest, back and upper left arm.Her brother was arrested with the murder weapon two days after Roman's body was found, but prosecutors say circumstantial evidence linked Johnson to the shooting.Johnson was not granted bond.People close to Coach Roman said they knew something was wrong when he didn't show up for a football game.He taught for more than 10 years at Clear Lake Christian School before starting a new job at KIPP Academy.Police said Roman's body was found inside his Sunnyside home on Sparrow Street, where he may have been for a few days.He had been shot multiple times and his gray Jeep Grand Cherokee was missing.Friend and mentor Robert Smith remembered Roman in 2016 for the impact he had on students both on and off the turf."The way that he took his own money and paid for kids' meals and stuff if they didn't have money -- or if they needed shoes, he would buy them out of his own pocket, those sort of things was not something he had to do, he did it because he loved the kids here," Smith said.