Woman charged with murder after claiming she shot boyfriend in self-defense, deputies say

JERSEY ACRES, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged with murder after deputies say she told them she shot her boyfriend to death while defending herself Tuesday evening.Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 11200 block of Kirwin Lane around 6:30 p.m.When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Aaron Connor dead. The woman, identified as Jonie Sablatura, allegedly told deputies that her boyfriend was threatening to kill her, so she shot him multiple times.The couple lived in the home together. Another man was there as well. He left after the shooting, but he came back about an hour later.Investigators said Sablatura called 911 after the shooting. Detectives described the fight before the shooting as a verbal one."We know there was a verbal altercation prior to the shooting, and that, as of right now, she's claiming that's the reason she shot him. She shot him in self-defense," said Sgt. Jason Brown.Narcotics officers also responded to the home because deputies found drugs inside, Brown said.Sablatura and the other man were taken away to be interviewed.The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office, who accepted the murder charge against Sablatura.