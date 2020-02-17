Woman accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend's son gets $30K bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of kidnapping her ex-girlfriend's son went before a judge on Tuesday where new details were revealed in the case.

Nicole Harrison, 30, and the 10-year-old boy were found at a hotel on Monday in Houston's west side just minutes after an Amber Alert was issued.

During court, prosecutors said the 10-year-old's mom and Harrison had been dating for eight years up until a month ago.

Harrison cared for the 10-year-old boy at a hotel on Sunday while the boy's mom went to Dallas for work, but when she came back she did not find them.

The woman said her son's belongings were gone, including his toothbrush and shoes.

Prosecutors say the boy's mom found a note at the hotel from Harrison that read, "Gone to LBJ, dad is sick." But when she called the hospital, she learned there was no one registered.

The mother proceeded to call the police and tried to get in touch with Harrison but did not get an answer. The 10-year-old and Harrison were later found at another hotel around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Harrison was given a $30,000 and was ordered not to have contact with the 10-year-old boy and his mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abductionhouston police departmentchildrenamber alertkidnappingkidnapmissing boymissing childreninvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man impaled by fence after hitting deer in Montgomery Co.
Patchy morning fog, evening cold front in Houston
Man takes bath in Wendy's restaurant sink
Woman shot multiple times by her ex, deputies say
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
10-year prison sentence handed down to Harvey contractor
Robert Durst faces start of trial in murder of best friend
Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar
How to background check your online dates for free
Dale Earnhardt's death led to changes for driver, fan safety
More TOP STORIES News