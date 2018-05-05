Houston woman who went on shopping spree with stolen credit cards extradited to Florida on similar charges

Houston woman extradited to Florida after high-dollar spending spree with stolen credit cards. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman accused of going on a high-dollar spending spree with stolen credit cards has been extradited to Florida on similar charges.

According to Harris County Precinct 5, Jessica Wakefield, 25, was wanted in Florida on 15 counts of fraud, larceny and theft related to a trip in March.

Tampa police reported that Wakefield and her sister, Jennifer Gamble, 22, stole credit cards and used them to fund a family vacation for themselves and 13 family members to Tampa and Orlando, paying for luxurious shopping trips and a trip to SeaWorld.

Police say Wakefield and Gamble went into office buildings in Florida and stole purses and wallets.

Gamble was charged with four felony crimes and a misdemeanor for her role in the Florida crimes.

Wakefield is also accused of stealing a credit card from a 68-year-old woman in February and spending more than $8,500 at Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy's at The Galleria.

She was arrested on April 26 and extradited to Florida on May 2.

Wakefield is facing third-degree felony charges of credit card abuse and fraud of an elderly individual.
