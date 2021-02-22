Houston grandmother who froze to death suffered from hypothermia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a beloved 84-year-old grandmother who froze to death during the horrific winter storm is speaking out on the conditions of her death and hope to find who ransacked her apartment shortly after.

Mary Gee's granddaughter Nicale Spencer said police discovered Gee's body on Tuesday morning at her home at the Northshore Meadows apartment complex in northeast Houston.

Not even a day later, robbers reportedly broke into Gee's home and got away with a few of her belongings, her family said.

A medical examiner said Gee died of hypothermia, similar to other cases around the area.

SEE ALSO: Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas
EMBED More News Videos

A power crisis turned into a water crisis after a week of catastrophic winter storms.



"For somebody to freeze to death is... I'm always cold. So, just for that coldness to sit in my body that long for me to pass from it, that's just a hard way to go," said Spencer. "It's almost like suffering, and its just sad."

Gee's family said both the heat and power were shut off at her apartment overnight Monday.

"It bothers me deeply," said her stepdaughter Rachel Cook. "I mean, you don't know what happened to her within those hours."

Family members said they're still struggling to cope with her death.

And that's not the only issue this family has had to deal with. The family is also tasked with finding the robbers who got away with Gee's television, stereo, phone and her son's army badges.

"The stuff was just ransacked and thrown," explained Cook. "I really don't care about that stuff, I cared about her."

As of Sunday night, 22 people have died in the Houston area from weather related causes such as hypothermia and carbon monoxide poisoning.

SEE ALSO: Winter storm death toll reaches 22 in southeast Texas

EMBED More News Videos

As the weather crisis in Texas drew to a close in earnest, we're learning of the tragedies that came of the freezing temperatures. In the video, a Crosby woman talked to ABC13 in tears after her husband died in the midst of the disaster.



Twelve deaths are suspected to be weather related, but the medical examiner's office is still investigating.

SEE ALSO: 'We tried our best to save them,' said family of woman and 7-year-old who died from carbon monoxide poisoning
EMBED More News Videos

Relatives say Etenesh Mersha was running her car in an attached garage in order to charge her cell phone when the family was overcome by carbon monoxide.


How you can help family of 3 children killed in Sugar Land house fire
EMBED More News Videos

A GoFundMe page was created after many reached out wanting to help. Part of the funds will be used to create a scholarship at St. Laurence Catholic School, where the siblings were enrolled.


Tony Buzbee and child's family sue ERCOT for over $100M after 11-year-old died during winter storm
EMBED More News Videos

Cristian Pavon,11, had no underlying conditions, according to his aunt, but his family believes the cold was a contributing factor.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonelderly womanwinter stormelderlywinterwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Houston lifts boil water notice, other cities not yet clear
'Fish kill' washes dead wildlife ashore in Texas coastal communities
Cruz spends the weekend helping residents recover from winter storm
Human skull found at NW Harris County park
Claudia Conway wants to be the next 'American Idol'
I got the vaccine. What's next?
Will your campus open on Monday for school? Find full list here
Show More
Woman arrested after DUI-related crash kills passenger near Memorial
Texas no longer top of states with most outages
Weak cold front heads for Houston
3 family dogs killed in massive East End house fire
Gov. Abbott discusses protection against high utility bills following storm
More TOP STORIES News