Society

Haircut being given inside Wings N more caught on camera by would-be-customer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People at one Houston-area restaurant apparently took advantage of the lack of dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic to perform some salon duties instead.

A woman driving by a Wings N More took video of a someone giving a haircut inside the restaurant which was open for pick-up and delivery.

Taylor DeVault posted the video on her Facebook page on Thursday night and said what she saw was "unacceptable and unsanitary."

DeVault said the video was taken at the Wings N More at 8400 Highway 6.

DeVault said in her post, "Tonight we couldn't get an answer on the intercom or at the window because this is what the employees were doing inside. So much for social distancing & non essential closed salons. Need a haircut? Just pull up at wings n more they got you!"

The restaurant is not owned by Wings N More, but is independently owned. We reached out to the manager of the store about the incident and were told "no comment."

SEE ALSO: pastor arrested after holding packed church service amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order
EMBED More News Videos

The church faced harsh criticism after holding a packed church service with dozens of people shoulder-to-shoulder despite stay-at-home orders.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocial distancingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about Harris Co.'s mandatory mask order
Houston leaders announce plan to help domestic violence victims
Tornado Watch Issued
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Man watching neighbor's home shot to death by deputy
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Show More
Police shoot and kill man they say charged at them in E. Houston
2/3 of Texas restaurant workers laid off or furloughed
Changes we can expect when flying after pandemic
Singing for seniors: Pearland nursing home gets special concert
1st US COVID-19 death was weeks before previously believed: CDC
More TOP STORIES News