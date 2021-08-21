Texas entrepreneurs uncork line of wines without one thing: alcohol

DALLAS, Texas -- There's a new non-alcoholic wine on the market with Texas ties: Called Starla Wines, it's a line of wine for those who cannot or choose not to drink wine with alcohol.
The line, which hails from Dallas, comprises a trio of varietals - Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend, and Sparkling Rosé - and is available online at StarlaWines.com for $28 per bottle or three for $84, including shipping.
The alcohol-free market - which even has its own acronym, AF - is growing and anticipated to continue to grow by nearly 6 percent over the next five years. Lest you think that wine and cocktails without alcohol is not a thing.
