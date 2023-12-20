Will CJ Stroud play Sunday? Texans likely to sideline him for 2nd week in a row, ESPN reports

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans could be without CJ Stroud at quarterback for a second straight week as the star rookie remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

A source told ESPN that the 22-year-old "should miss another game" but added the team will continue to monitor Stroud's progress before making a final decision.

The Ohio State product suffered a concussion in his team's 30-6 loss against the New York Jets on Dec. 10, which kept him out of Houston's win against the Titans the following week.

"We're going through the protocol, and each person, each concussion is different," Houston head coach Demeco Ryans said on Wednesday. "So, it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal just like with anything else. So, he's just going through the protocol just like everyone else has whenever they've been in the concussion protocol, and ... the most important thing is making sure CJ is healthy, and when he's ready to go, he'll be ready to go, and I'll let you guys know."

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands the ball off to running back Devin Singletary (26) during an NFL game against the New York Jets on Dec. 10, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

The Texans are locked into a three-way tie at 8-6 for the AFC South lead but are out of playoff position as the No. 8 seed in the conference due to tiebreakers.

University of Houston alum and NFL veteran Case Keenum is expected to get the start if Stroud is out.

Keenum filled in for Stroud in Week 15 and went 23-of-36 for 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against Tennessee.

In addition, ESPN reported that the Texans signed former Jets starting QB Tim Boyle to the practice squad. Outside of Stroud and Keenum, Davis Mills is the other active roster QB.

Stroud's absence is critical to Houston's chances of its first playoff berth since 2019. As of Tuesday, ESPN Analytics gave the Texans a 52% chance of making the tournament and roughly a one-in-five chance of winning the division.

ESPN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

PREVIOUS REPORT FROM DEC. 11: What's next with CJ Stroud in the NFL concussion protocol?: 'It has to run its course'