The NFL's concussion protocol will require Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud to rest and have no activity to return following his head injury on Sunday.

What's next with CJ Stroud in the NFL concussion protocol?: 'It has to run its course'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day after he took a hit that slammed his head into the turf in a loss to the Jets, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Stroud will need to pass through five steps before he's cleared to return to play for the team.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans reminded everyone on Monday that doctors will lead the way in determining when Stroud is able to return.

There are no shortcuts and no cutting corners that will somehow speed up the process that was put in place to protect every player in the NFL.

Ryans said the Texans will always place a priority on players' long-term health.

"It has to run its course. You have to make sure guys are healthy," he said. "Protecting all of our guys' long-term health is far more important than the result of any game played on the field."

Stroud will begin with a period of no activity and will be monitored by doctors.

The next step is light aerobic exercise, followed by an exam to make sure there are no symptoms or reactions.

Gradually, players are then allowed to return to football activity with no contact allowed.

While Stroud goes through the protocol, the Texans will turn to Davis Mills to lead the offense Sunday against Tennessee.

Receiver Robert Woods expressed confidence in Mills after the lopsided loss to New York, telling ABC13 that the team will be "just as confident" in the QB2 as they are in Stroud.

