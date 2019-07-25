WATCH: Wild chase spanning 2 counties leads deputies deep into woods

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 39-year-old man is in the San Jacinto County jail Wednesday after leading deputies on a wild chase spanning two counties.The chase happened early Tuesday morning, and it was all caught on dashcam video.Deputies were on routine patrol in the Campbell Acres subdivision when they spotted a stolen white truck.Authorities attempted to pull over Brady Lloyd, but he refused, and began a chase that lasted more than 30 minutes.In the video released by the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, you can see the truck drive through watery ditches, smooth highways and rough trails.At one point, Lloyd drove through several rural backyards, while the homeowners were still asleep."He's had over 15 arrests, 8 felony convictions, in and out of the prison system quite a few times," said Sgt. Gary Sharpen.The chase wound its way in and out of Montgomery and San Jacinto counties. It eventually ended off State Highway 105, when Lloyd turned onto a grassy trail.He stopped, opened the truck door, and made a run for it. It was pitch black, and for a while, it appeared Lloyd had gotten away."The Sheriff's Office lost sight of him, so they set up a perimeter, and then called the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Hightower unit, and they brought out their K9 dogs and surrounded him and took him into custody," Sharpen said."Yep, we're going to jail," can be heard in the body worn camera footage released by the sheriff's department.Lloyd is currently being held on more than $100,000 bond. He will likely be facing additional charges.