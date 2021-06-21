cpr

Wife saves husband from heart attack with help from the Bee Gees

By
Wife saves husband from heart attack with help from the Bee Gees

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been almost a year since a Pearland woman saved her husband from a heart attack with the help of the beat from a popular 70s song.

Ganesa Collins watched her husband, Quan, fall to the ground and begin gasping for air after finishing a two-mile run at Pearland's Independence Park. It was something they did routinely.

"We sat on the bench, and he was in front of me," Collins said. "I was standing behind and stretching, and he just went face forward. His head hit the dirt."

Ganesa said a wave of panic came over her as she frantically called 911.

"My husband had some issues with heart disease about five years ago, and he had a stent put in. A pretty minor procedure," Collins said.

The operator quickly concluded Quan was having a heart attack.

"The 911 operator told me I would have to do CPR," Collins said. "The training from the American Heart Association kicked in."

Because this was happening in the middle of the pandemic, many bystanders stood back, helpless and afraid to approach.

Ganesa said she knew she was on her own in the fight to save her husband's life and began doing chest compressions.

The operator was counting with her over the phone, but Ganesa remembered the song "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees, which has the ideal beat for chest compressions. About 100 to 120 compressions per minute is recommended.

"I sung over her and sung out loud while I was performing CPR," she said.

A police officer arrived and immediately took over with the compressions. Quan was then rushed to Memorial Hermann.

He was in a coma for a week before doctor's discovered a clot inside the stent, which is what they believe caused the heart attack.

Doctors performed double bypass heart surgery on Quan. He is now 50 years old and doing much better.

By sharing her husband's story, Ganesa hopes to encourage more people get CPR training in case of a medical emergency.

"My husband is able to live another day," Ganesa said. "We just have so much perspective."

