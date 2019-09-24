Wife remembers man who drowned in Imelda's flood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Raul Eliseo Rivas-Hernandez was a man of faith.He had scriptures in his home and the Bible always nearby for him and his wife to read."My husband, he loved the Lord," wife Irma Rivas said. "He loved the Lord."Rivas is at peace now, but at the height of Imelda Thursday, and the days thereafter, she could not control the rush of emotions."Crying like a baby, shaking, (just) shaking," she said.Thursday morning, she begged her husband of 25 years not to go to work that day, but he insisted that he would be okay.At about noon, she called him one more time to get him home."Honey, come back home, come back home," Rivas said. "He said, 'I will call you back.' He never called me back. He never called me back."The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that Rivas-Hernandez attempted to drive the van he was in through Will Clayton Parkway, but the vehicle sank in about 8 feet of water.The family found out the following day that he had passed away."He used to tell me all the time that I was his very special niece," said Xeoara Zepeda.The entire family is heartbroken and devastated, but their faith is helping them heal."Now I'm happy because I know he go to the best place," she said. "He called him home, he went home with the Lord."