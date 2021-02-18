LIVE NOW: 2M TX households have power back since Wednesday, gov. says

According to Abbott, there remained 325,000 Texans still without power, which he says is entirely due to either power lines that are down or "the need to manually reconnect the premises of power."
"There are no outages of power across the state of Texas because of lack of generation or lack of the ability to generate power," Abbott said.
He offered that bit of good news with a warning, though, saying there is a looming freezing weather threat late Thursday night.
"We hope and anticipate no location to be without power tonight," the governor said, pledging that ERCOT, the state's grid operator, will work to manage the power.
Abbott also said power companies have every available repair crew dispatched in preparation of new damage from the weather event.
On Wednesday afternoon, Abbott shared news of 1.2 million households regaining power thanks to 6,000 megawatts being added to the state's grid. That household number grew by the end of the day to 1.6 million.
By Thursday afternoon, ERCOT said rotating outages will be needed again as the demand for power rises with people returning home with energy.
