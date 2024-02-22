Former NFL MVP residing in Houston area threatens legal action over auction

Peterson hung up his cleats in 2022 after stops in Minnesota, Arizona, New Orleans, Washington, Detroit, Tennessee, and Seattle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Adrian Peterson's personal tokens of glory on the gridiron, including his trophies, are not for sale, according to the three-time NFL rushing champion.

Peterson, a Texas native who lives in the Houston area, threatened legal action against TexMAX Auctions, the local auction house selling 970 lots of the former running back's belongings.

In a video posted to his social media channels on Wednesday, the 38-year-old said he didn't authorize an estate sale company to include some of his personal items despite "clear instructions" to leave them untouched.

"I did not authorize the sale of any of my trophies, and I will be taking legal action," Peterson said in the video, adding that he allowed the company to enter his several storage units. "They clearly did something unlawful."

Then, Peterson, who Spotrac reported earned $103 million over 15 NFL seasons, insisted that he and his family are financially stable and would never sell off his hard-earned trophies.

He said he had to make the video statement after false rumors and media reports concerning the auction, which opened a two-week bidding period last Thursday, Feb. 15.

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 51-29. AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

TexMAX's "Adrian Peterson Final Auction" was still active on Thursday afternoon. However, 15 lots were apparently removed from the site, and a search for trophies returned no results.

The auction still holds multiple pieces of memorabilia, including footballs, Minnesota Vikings souvenirs, and various pairs of gloves. Odd items like a replica antique pistol and a sword were still up for bids.

Neither Peterson nor TexMAX have said whether the situation was rectified.

SEE ALSO: 'Greatest American diver' Greg Louganis auctioning Olympic medals to raise money for LGBTQ org